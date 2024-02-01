By James Glynn

SYDNEY: Consumer confidence in New Zealand rose in January amid growing confidence that inflation is in retreat and that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will have no need to raise interest rates further.

Consumer confidence rose 1 point in January to 93.6, according to a survey by the ANZ Bank and pollster Roy Morgan.

Perceptions of current conditions jumped, but confidence about the future fell, said ANZ chief economist, Sharon Zollner.

The future conditions index made up of forward-looking questions fell 3 points to 99, while the current conditions index rose 5 points to 85, the data showed.

"The wide gap between the current and forward-looking questions in the survey is starting to close. It's early days, but such a pattern is typical as an economy recovers after a recession," Zollner added.

A net 19% of consumers expect to be better off this time next year, down 6 points, while there was an increase of 6 points on the question of whether it's a bad time to buy a major household item

"That's the highest level since August 2022 - probably related to falling inflation - but the weak level suggests ongoing soft per capita spending," Zollner said.

The odds that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will hike the official cash rate again have receded as evidence of the impact of monetary policy has accumulated and inflation fallen, she said.

"But the odds are not zero or even close to zero, given the amount of inflation still in the system," Zollner added.

