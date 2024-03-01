Consumer companies rose after another strong reading of consumer sentiment.

The second of two readings of the consumer sentiment survey in February fell to 76.9 from 79.6 earlier in the month, but remained at the highest levels since July 2021, the University of Michigan said.

Zara owner Inditex plans to reopen some of its stores in Ukraine this spring, shortly after the two-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country.

Texas investment firm MNC Capital Partners made an unsolicited bid for Vista Outdoor that values the maker of sporting goods and ammunition at $2.9 billion, including debt.

The RealReal is opening new stores as the online reseller of luxury items seeks to build confidence in its products.

