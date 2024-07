Consumer companies rose after surprisingly strong housing data and deal activity.

Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica agreed to buy streetwear brand Supreme from VF for $1.5 billion, looking beyond eyewear to reach new customers.

British luxury brand Burberry recouped a modicum of its recent losses. U.S. housing starts rose 3% in June to 1.35 million units, exceeding economists' expectations.

