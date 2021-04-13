Consumer Cos Climb After Inflation Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as investors bet retailers would benefit from rising consumer prices.

The Labor Department said the consumer-price index jumped 2.6% in the year ended March, the highest since August 2018, and rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6% in March from February.

Americans are eager to splurge on meals with signs of pent-up demand for restaurant fare, said Chris Pappas, chief executive of food supplier Chefs' Warehouse, as reported earlier.

Walmart is searching for a new chief ethics and compliance officer, with the current executive in that role, Daniel Trujillo, set to leave the company.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-21 1627ET