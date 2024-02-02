Consumer companies rallied after strong January jobs and Amazon.com earnings data.

U.S. employers added 353,000 workers to payrolls in the month, far surpassing the 185,000 average economist target.

"The January jobs report was impressively strong: nonfarm payrolls handily topped expectations, revisions showed stronger hiring momentum into year-end and average hourly earnings far overshot the upper bound of consensus forecasts," said strategists at brokerage BNP Paribas.

"Seasonality issues related to sectors such as retail and construction only partly explained the strong result. The diffusion (i.e. breadth) of job gains appears to be re-broadening, corroborating our hypothesis that hiring outside of the 'big three' sectors (healthcare, state/local government, leisure/hospitality) is re-accelerating," the strategists said.

In a good sign for online spending, logistics operators added jobs in January, though employment was down over the previous 12 months as companies continue to grapple with a downturn in the goods-moving economy.

