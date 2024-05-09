May 09, 2024 at 05:30 pm EDT

Consumer companies rose as weak jobless claims data was interpreted as increasing the odds of a rate cut later this year.

Rowing-machine maker Hydrow, backed by celebrity investors and football stars, agreed to buy a majority stake in Speede Fitness resistance trainers as the Peloton Interactive competitor seeks to capitalize on its competitor's struggles.

Shares of eye-glasses purveyor Warby Parker soared after it boosted its 2024 revenue projection.

Rollercoaster park Six Flags Entertainment rose after it forecast brisk demand in the key summer season.

Tapestry shares rose after the maker of Coach and Kate Spade bags posted fiscal third-quarter earnings barreled past analysts' expectations, but sales dropped because of inflation's drag on luxury retail demand.

Salvatore Ferragamo booked lower revenue for the first quarter, weighed by a weak consumer environment in China and the soft performance of its wholesale channel.

Beyond Meat shares fell after the maker of meat substitutes posted earnings shy of some Wall Street targets.

Shares of high-end cooler maker Yeti Holdings rallied after its sales exceeded lofty expectations.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

