Consumer Cos Climb After Powell Keeps Tapering Options Open -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell kept options open on the central bank's easy-money policy.

Mr. Powell reaffirmed the central bank's emerging plan to begin reversing its easy-money policies later this year while keeping open the option of shifting course if necessitated by rising cases of the Delta variant.

"It was a pretty dovish speech but didn't really change the timeline we heard from the July [Fed] meeting minutes," said Lawrence Gillum, Fixed Income Strategist for LPL Financial, in a note to clients.

08-27-21