Retailers and other consumer companies rallied after strong services sector data.

The Institute for Supply Management's services activity index decreased marginally to 55.1 in February from 55.2 in January, when the index jumped from a weak performance at year-end.

A separate survey from S&P Global showed the strongest impressions of services-sector activity since June.

Shares of Nordstrom rose despite weakness in its fourth-quarter sales tally after the department store said it would close down some locations and pull out of the Canadian market.

Costco Wholesale shares fell as the warehouse retailer warned that lower spending on big-ticket items and harsh weather would weigh on growth in the near term. "Retailers have not been a pretty picture," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America.

"When the stock's up because of closing business units, it seems to me not such a great story. One of the themes we saw on retailers -- even those who beat on revenue -- is by and large, they're talking about discretionary items not performing so well," Mr. Kinahan said.

