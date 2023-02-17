Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Consumer Cos Climb Ahead of Earnings -- Consumer Roundup

02/17/2023 | 05:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retailers and other consumer companies rose ahead of earnings in the sector.

Discount chains may fare well in earnings reports because of a new trend among the wealthy, said one strategist.

"Higher-end consumers, those with household incomes above $100,000 are going to what's considered to be mass-market retailers including Walmart, including the dollar stores and shopping there for the necessities," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

Book-store chain Barnes & Noble is launching a $40-a-year membership program that promises to offer 10% discounts, free shipping, and other benefits.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1705ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.55% 1.20395 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.01% 0.7416 Delayed Quote.1.12%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.27% 1.0694 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.012088 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.01% 0.6244 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
WALMART INC. 1.50% 146.44 Delayed Quote.3.37%
Latest news "Economy"
05:41pDiscover to enable tracking of purchases at gun retailers from April
RE
05:40pDollar Gains 2.06% to 134.10 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 0.14% to $1.2043 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Gains 0.16% to $1.0696 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.53% This Week to 96.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pCIBC to pay $770 mln to Cerberus to end lawsuit tied to financial crisis
RE
05:31pDogecoin Gained 0.75% to $0.088 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Gained 0.79% to $1695.34 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBitcoin Gained 0.29% to $24592.51 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:28pU.S. environment agency affirms legal limits to mercury from power plants
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-What recession? Strong economy buoys U.S. stocks, though Fed c..
2Marketmind: Elusive peaks
3TESLA : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4Transcript : Lenovo Group Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2023
5Analyst recommendations: Applied Materials, Epam Systems, HubSpot, Para..

HOT NEWS