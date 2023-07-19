Consumer companies rose ahead of earnings.

Airlines gained, with United Airlines advancing after the bell as it reported brisk earnings growth, thanks to a travel craze.

Housing starts, which track the beginning of construction on new homes, fell 8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.43 million.

Oddity Tech rallied on the stock-market debut for the direct-to-consumer beauty company up about 40% in its initial trading.

Department store Macy's plans to launch a new brand that would emphasize standardized sizing and simplified dressing for women.

Norwegian Cruise Line shares fell after analysts at brokerage Truist Securities said a massive rally triggered by the unleashing of pentup travel demand had likely run its course.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

