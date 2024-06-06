Consumer companies rose amid generally strong earnings. Lululemon shares rose after the purveyor of fashionable yogawear posted fiscal first-quarter earnings ahead of Wall Street expectations.

Shares of J.M. Smucker surged after the consumer-foods company whose brands include Folgers, Jif, Meow Mix and Dunkin', logged stronger-than-anticipated earnings.

Shares of discounter Five Below slid after it posted earnings shy of some investors' expectations. Similarly, shares of closeout retailer Big Lots plunged after it said customers balked at big-ticket items, continuing to feel the pinch from inflation.

GameStop jumped by 45% after the Roaring Kitty YouTube channel scheduled a livestream, a hint that meme-stock pioneer Keith Gill could break his silence on his investing strategy after posting cryptic references to a mammoth bet he has amassed on the videogame chain's shares.

06-06-24 1733ET