Consumer Cos Climb Even As GameStop Tumbles -- Consumer Roundup

02/02/2021 | 05:39pm EST
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as optimism about the economic outlook offset a plunge for Reddit-targeted stocks.

Shares of videogame store GameStop plummeted, closing down by 57% on the session, even as users on the Reddit WallStreetBets sub-group advocated that day traders avoid selling.

One user, identified as "licensed_overthinker," claimed that the latest plunge in GameStop's shares was a counter-attack by hedge funds using tactical trades.

But there were signs that the united front of day traders was cracking. Sports pundit Dave Portnoy, one of the highest profile backers of the group, said he had sold all his "meme stocks" for a loss of $700,000, according to reports.

Food processor Kraft Heinz is nearing a deal to sell its Planters snack business to Skippy peanut butter owner Hormel Foods for around $3 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Marriott International Chief Executive Arne Sorenson will reduce his schedule over the next few months to allow for a more demanding treatment for pancreatic cancer, leaving day-to-day operations to lieutenants, the company said.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-21 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAMESTOP CORP. -60.00% 90 Delayed Quote.1,094.27%
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION 3.90% 48.75 Delayed Quote.0.67%
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. 3.69% 122.1 Delayed Quote.-10.74%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY -0.27% 33.16 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
