Consumer Cos Climb On Economic Rebound Confidence -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as traders bet the economic rebound would survive the latest wobbles, dialing down worries about the Delta variant of Covid 19.

One strategist said the U.S. economy appears to be moving past the pandemic, even as some states face Delta variant outbreaks, largely among unvaccinated citizens.

"Of course, medical risks remain -- the virus is still out there," said Brad McMillan, Chief Investment Officer at financial-advice firm Commonwealth Financial Network.

"But its ability to cripple the economy looks to be played out, especially at a national level."

Other short-term disruptions to the U.S. economy, such as labor shortages and supply-chain hiccups, are likely to heal themselves in coming month, Mr. McMillan said.

