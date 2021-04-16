Consumer Cos Climb On Reopening Optimism -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose sharply amid growing optimism about the U.S. reopening.

"The Johnson & Johnson clot issue is delaying a key single dose and easily stored vaccine solution," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign exchange brokerage OANDA Group, in a note to clients.

"An abundance of caution could mean we lose a week or two with the J&J vaccine, with some fearing that it will fuel greater vaccine hesitancy given the recent concerns with the AstraZeneca one."

