Consumer companies rose after a generally strong round of earnings.

Fast Retailing, the Japanese owner of fast-fashion brand Uniqlo, raised its earnings outlook as it reported profit growth for the fiscal first half, driven by higher sales in the U.S. and Europe.

Shares of Rent the Runway soared after the company guided for a potential increase in revenue in the first quarter.

CarMax shares plunged after high interest rates and tight supplies weighed on its same-store used-car sales growth.

Distiller and brewer Constellation Brands posted better-than-expected sales in its latest quarter as strength in its beer brands helped offset challenges faced among its wine and spirits portfolio.

German airline Lufthansa suspended flights to and from Tehran due to heightened security risks in the Middle East after U.S. officials said that an attack on Israeli assets by IRAN or its proxies could be imminent.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-24 1719ET