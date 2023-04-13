Retailers and other consumer companies rose amid hopes a drop in wholesale inflation would lead to a levelling-off in consumer prices.

The relief rally in cyclical stocks could fade if earnings season does not live up to expectations, said one strategist.

"What concerns me is ongoing guidance being fair-to-middling at best," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America.

"Even if these inflation numbers are coming in cooler, which is great...if companies are like 'inflation may be coming in, but people are still not spending money,' or 'we don't see sales going up in 6 or 9 months,'" recent gains could prove fleeting, Mr. Kinahan said.

Tupperware Brands, the distributor of plastic storage containers, hired advisers from investment bank Moelis & Co., and law firms Kirkland & Ellis and Alvarez & Marsal, as it prepares for a likely bankruptcy filing, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, rose by 11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 239,000 last week, an indication that layoffs are slowly rising.

The average 30-year mortgage rate fell to the lowest level since February last week, alleviating some pressure on the U.S. housing market.

Protesters stormed the headquarters of luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton as the nationwide protest movement against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms took on broader populist overtones.

Delta Air Lines slipped after the carrier posted a first-quarter loss, but forecast a return to profitability thanks to strong summer bookings.

An auction of the Subway sandwich chain is heating up as suitors head toward a second round of bidding, The Wall Street Journal reported.

