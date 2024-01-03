Consumer companies fell sharply as traders retreated from cyclical sectors, reconsidering the outlook for inflation and interest rates.

Escalating violence in the Middle East drove up the price of oil, threatening to revive inflation.

The Federal Reserve's policymaking board indicated that the interest-rate hiking cycle that began in 2022 is now over, but did not offer any hints on when rate cuts may follow.

Outback Steakhouse owner Bloomin' Brands appointed two new members of its board as part of an agreement with activist investor Starboard Value.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-24 1727ET