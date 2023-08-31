Consumer companies fell after weak earnings from one major discounter raised concerns about a slowdown in consumer spending.

Overall retail sales rose Dollar General shares fell more than 15% to the lowest level since 2019 after the discount retailer cut its outlook for the year amid signs that its customers are pulling back on purchases.

Land's End shares slid, after the clothier said its second-quarter loss widened. Signet Jewelers rallied after the jewelry chain posted sales growth ahead of Wall Street expectations.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-23 1716ET