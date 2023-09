Consumer companies fell amid concerns about earnings reports.

The U.S. added more jobs than economists had anticipated in August, a mixed outcome for the consumer sector.

Treasury yields inched up again, dashing hopes that mortgage rates had peaked. 30-year mortgage rates around 7% have caused property sales to come to a standstill in many major U.S. markets.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-23 1712ET