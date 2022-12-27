Consumer Cos Down After Housing Data -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies fell sharply after weak housing-market data.

Home prices declined 0.5% in October from the previous month, the fourth-straight decrease, as rising mortgage interest rates weighed on home sales.

Southwest Airlines shares slid after reports that the regional airline had canceled more than two-thirds of its flights Monday and planned to slash its schedules through Thursday.

Mastercard SpendingPulse estimates that retail sales grew 7.6% year over year from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24, excluding automotive sales, surpassing its previous forecast for a 7.1% increase. The company compiles data from both in-store and online sales.

LightJump Acquisition shares rallied as shareholders in the special purpose acquisition, or "blank check" company, approved its combination with food ingredient company Moolec Science.

Consumer companies with Chinese operations rose on the prospects for a resurgence in economic activity. Korean beauty products maker Amorepacific shares rose amid hopes for a recovery in Chinese cosmetics demand amid easing pandemic restrictions there. The reopening efforts also gave a lift to casino chains with a big presence in Macau, including Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1725ET