Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Consumer Cos Down After Housing Data -- Consumer Roundup

12/27/2022 | 05:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retailers and other consumer companies fell sharply after weak housing-market data.

Home prices declined 0.5% in October from the previous month, the fourth-straight decrease, as rising mortgage interest rates weighed on home sales.

Southwest Airlines shares slid after reports that the regional airline had canceled more than two-thirds of its flights Monday and planned to slash its schedules through Thursday.

Mastercard SpendingPulse estimates that retail sales grew 7.6% year over year from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24, excluding automotive sales, surpassing its previous forecast for a 7.1% increase. The company compiles data from both in-store and online sales.

LightJump Acquisition shares rallied as shareholders in the special purpose acquisition, or "blank check" company, approved its combination with food ingredient company Moolec Science.

Consumer companies with Chinese operations rose on the prospects for a resurgence in economic activity. Korean beauty products maker Amorepacific shares rose amid hopes for a recovery in Chinese cosmetics demand amid easing pandemic restrictions there. The reopening efforts also gave a lift to casino chains with a big presence in Macau, including Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1725ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION 6.39% 141500 End-of-day quote.-15.27%
AMOREPACIFIC GROUP 7.09% 36250 End-of-day quote.-18.26%
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. 4.17% 48.46 Delayed Quote.23.59%
MASTERCARD, INC. 0.75% 346.16 Delayed Quote.-4.37%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. -5.96% 33.94 Delayed Quote.-15.76%
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED 4.47% 84.33 Delayed Quote.-5.08%
Latest news "Economy"
05:42pDogecoin Lost 1.81% to $0.073 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEthereum Lost 0.53% to $1210.24 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pBitcoin Lost 0.73% to $16698.31 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.05% to 97.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.05% to $1.0642 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Lost 0.31% to $1.2031 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Gains 0.46% to 133.50 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pChaos at baggage claim as travelers track lost luggage
RE
05:30pU.S. charges accused Mango crypto manipulator with fraud
RE
05:27pUtilities Up Slightly as Momentum Builds in Sector -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand
2Stocks advance, U.S. dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule
3German businesses expect only mild recession as disruptions ease
4Analysis-Wood's ARK slammed by higher interest rates in 2022 along with..
5China stocks jump on easing COVID curbs

HOT NEWS