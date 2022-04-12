Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consumer Cos Down After Inflation Data -- Consumer Roundup

04/12/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell after inflation data.

The consumer-price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose in March at an 8.5% rate -- its fastest annual pace since December 1981, up from the 7.9% reading in February.

In a disquieting sign for consumer spending, shares of CarMax fell sharply after the company posted a surprise drop in fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and vehicle unit sales, citing in part concerns about affordability and diminished consumer confidence. The average price of a used car at CarMax's retail unit surged by 40%.

One brokerage said auto prices, one of the most noticeable drivers of broad increases, may have peaked. "As global trade and shipping ports improve, auto manufacturing could likely get a respite," said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients. "As more cars come on the lots, consumers will have more available options and dealers will have more comfortable inventory levels, providing relief in the strained car market."

Supermarket chain Albertsons tumbled after the grocery chain projected full-year profits short of Wall Street targets, overshadowing a stronger-than-expected quarterly performance.

Inflation is taking less of a toll on the wealthy. Shares of French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton rose after it posted a sharp increase in quarterly sales.

Shares of department store chain Kohl's climbed on a report that Franchise Group is the latest company to throw its hat in the ring to buy the company, with a $9 billion offer.

The union representing pilots at Southwest Airlines said rising rates of fatigue among pilots is a threat to the airline's safety. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-22 1724ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:41pCredit determinations committee agrees to look into Russia's potential failure to pay
RE
05:36pBusiest U.S. port sees record volume ahead of high-stakes labor talks
RE
05:33pU.S. judge declines to jail two men accused of impersonating federal agents
RE
05:31pDogecoin Lost 1.10% to $0.136 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Lost 0.15% to $2987.70 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Lost 0.79% to $39536.27 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pMartin Shkreli's law firm has not been paid, seeks to withdraw
RE
05:28pFinancials Down alongside Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:26pBiden says Americans should not pay price for dictator who "commits genocide"
RE
05:26pDiversifying supply chains from China 'probably good for everyone' -World Bank chief
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St reverses gains, closes lower as aggressive Fed actions loom
2Nokia to exit the Russian market, no impact to financial outlook
3Fed to raise rates aggressively in coming months, say economists- Reute..
4Construction chemicals maker Sika posts 20% jump in first-quarter sales
5Global stocks pare gains, bond yields slip on inflation data

HOT NEWS