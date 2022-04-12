Consumer Cos Down After Inflation Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell after inflation data.

The consumer-price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose in March at an 8.5% rate -- its fastest annual pace since December 1981, up from the 7.9% reading in February.

In a disquieting sign for consumer spending, shares of CarMax fell sharply after the company posted a surprise drop in fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and vehicle unit sales, citing in part concerns about affordability and diminished consumer confidence. The average price of a used car at CarMax's retail unit surged by 40%.

One brokerage said auto prices, one of the most noticeable drivers of broad increases, may have peaked. "As global trade and shipping ports improve, auto manufacturing could likely get a respite," said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients. "As more cars come on the lots, consumers will have more available options and dealers will have more comfortable inventory levels, providing relief in the strained car market."

Supermarket chain Albertsons tumbled after the grocery chain projected full-year profits short of Wall Street targets, overshadowing a stronger-than-expected quarterly performance.

Inflation is taking less of a toll on the wealthy. Shares of French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton rose after it posted a sharp increase in quarterly sales.

Shares of department store chain Kohl's climbed on a report that Franchise Group is the latest company to throw its hat in the ring to buy the company, with a $9 billion offer.

The union representing pilots at Southwest Airlines said rising rates of fatigue among pilots is a threat to the airline's safety.

