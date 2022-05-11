Consumer Cos Down After Inflation Data -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies fell sharply after inflation data underscored the likelihood of further aggressive Federal Reserve rate increases.

The consumer price index fell slightly to 8.3% in April, from an 8.5% annual rate a month earlier, with signs the economy continued to face upward price pressures.

"Looking ahead, the Russia/Ukraine conflict and China lockdowns remain risks to commodity prices and global supply chain conditions, which could lead to further choppiness," said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients. The Bank of America economists projected core consumer inflation, excluding the energy and food categories, remaining at an elevated 5% level through the end of the year.

Smokeless tobacco concern Swedish Match said its board agreed to a roughly $16 billion offer from Philip Morris International.

Department-store chain Kohl's said its shareholders rejected an activist investor's push to replace up to 10 directors.

Hawaiian Holdings is investing in a company developing electric seagliders that the airline hopes to fly on short hops between islands. Southwest Airlines plans to offer faster Wi-Fi, bigger overhead bins, and in-seat power ports for the first time, as airlines compete to attract customers returning to travel.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-22 1732ET