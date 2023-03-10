Retailers and other consumer companies fell as traders digested a major bank failure and a mixed jobs report.

The consumer sector initially rose after a mixed jobs report, showing that wage growth weakened even as jobs growth continued. Employers added a seasonally adjusted 311,000 jobs last month, a cooler but still strong increase following a revised 504,000 gain in January, the Labor Department reported.

"This report on the payroll side was certainly not hot," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "There were elements in it that were cooler than expected."

