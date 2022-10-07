Consumer Cos Down After Jobs Report -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies fell sharply as a strong jobs report pushed up Treasury yields.

The two-year and 10-year Treasury yields near multiyear highs, a development that will affect benchmark mortgage- and consumer borrowing rates.

A tight labor market is seen as a threat by the Federal Reserve because of its effect on wages.

"The reason this is all crucial for the Fed, what it's fighting, is a more entrenched wage-price spiral," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

