Consumer Cos Down After Mixed Data -- Consumer Roundup

09/06/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
Retailers and other consumer companies fell slightly after mixed data.

Activity in the services sector accelerated in August from July levels, according to a survey from the Institute for Supply Management. A separate survey from data firm S&P Global, however, indicated the services sector was contracting.

"I think the market obviously is still debating how far the Fed has to go... will it cause a recession," said Brent Schutte, chief investment officer at money manager Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

"We've had this decent economic data, and it's caused markets to worry: is the Fed going to have to keep on tightening to get inflation to fall," he said.

Mixed data and mixed interpretations of what it means for inflation and Fed policy makes for a "tremulous market as we're trying to figure out inflationary and recessionary question," said Mr. Schutte. "It's push and pull on a daily basis."

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs agreed to pay at least $438.5 million in a settlement with more than 30 states to resolve allegations that it marketed its products to underage users.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-06-22 1710ET

