Consumer companies fell after mixed earnings reports.

Shares of pet-supply chains fell after a warning about growth rates from one of the largest. The pandemic saw a surge in spending among Americans on their animal companions that had continued until very recently.

Petco Health & Wellness shares tumbled after the purveyor of dog food and other pet paraphernalia posted a surprise loss for its latest quarter, citing "a more cautious consumer."

Shares of rivals Chewy and Freshpet also declined. Freshpet was weaker even after reports that activist investor Jana Partners would launch a proxy battle with Freshpet and nominate four directors to serve on the pet-food company's board.

Abercrombie & Fitch rallied after the youth fashion retailer's same-store sales growth convinced investors that its recent reinvention had paid dividends. BJ's Wholesale Chief Executive Bob Eddy said he and competitors have discussed growing problems with organized retail crime.

