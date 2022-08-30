Log in
Consumer Cos Down After Mixed Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup

08/30/2022 | 10:16pm BST
Retailers and other consumer companies fell after mixed economic data and earnings reports.

Shares of consumer-electronics chain Best Buy rose slightly as a drop in quarterly sales and profit was not as severe as feared, despite price wars caused by high inventory levels. Many retailers are currently sitting on overstuffed inventories, according to one strategist.

"Whether we're talking about some outdoor building materials, decking or pool-related products, a lot of things that were in very high demand during the pandemic ... you saw companies unsure of the forecasting of where those sales would ultimately trend to," said Derek Maupin, senior research analyst at mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital. "Given supply chain disruptions, they were forced to be aggressive on inventory."

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in major metropolitan areas across the nation, rose 18% in the year that ended in June, down from a 19.9% annual rate the prior month.

A retreat in gasoline prices and signs of peak inflation bolstered consumer confidence, according to a survey from research firm The Conference Board. The firm's U.S. Consumer Confidence Index increased to 103.2 in August, following three straight months of declines.

"The market's trying to digest every data point as we see it, and we're at that stage where [they're] not all in correlation," said Mr. Maupin.

Exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive said it will delay filing its annual report with securities regulators. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-22 1715ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEST BUY CO., INC. 1.61% 74.89 Delayed Quote.-27.46%
MUTUAL CORPORATION 0.22% 1800 Delayed Quote.158.99%
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. -8.50% 9.58 Delayed Quote.-70.72%
HOT NEWS