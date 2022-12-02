Advanced search
Consumer Cos Down After November Jobs Data -- Consumer Roundup

12/02/2022 | 05:13pm EST
Retailers and other consumer companies fell after November jobs data boded ill for the sector.

The retail sector lost 30,000 jobs in November, according to the monthly data released by the Labor Department.

An increase in wage growth spooked investors because of its perceived effect on inflation and Federal Reserve policy, said one strategist.

"It has to be seen as an input cost for companies, in the same way you would see if I had to buy oil or gas, it's an input cost, and then they want to have the end consumer pay for it, and that pushes prices up," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

There are signs of a break in the dark clouds of inflation, the strategist said. "You are seeing new leases are coming down, at some point that's going to show up in the core CPI, which will be very important for the Fed," Ms. Krosby said.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store after the restaurant-and-general-store chain posted a decline in first-quarter profit, citing an inventory buildup.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-22 1712ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.28% 0.67914 Delayed Quote.-6.35%
BRENT OIL -1.49% 85.9 Delayed Quote.11.13%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.23% 1.22858 Delayed Quote.-10.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.31% 0.7419 Delayed Quote.-5.76%
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. -12.94% 98.87 Delayed Quote.-11.72%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.05% 1.05325 Delayed Quote.-8.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.30% 0.012284 Delayed Quote.-8.47%
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. 1.21% 235.71 Delayed Quote.45.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.63% 0.64084 Delayed Quote.-7.66%
WTI -1.34% 80.208 Delayed Quote.6.89%
HOT NEWS