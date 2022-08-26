Consumer Cos Down After Powell Statement -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies plunged as a hawkish statement from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stoked fears of a sharp increase in borrowing rates.

At the Jackson Hole, Wyo., symposium, Mr. Powell cautioned markets not to anticipate a moderation in rate policy until inflation was vanquished. The Fed chair "made it clear that price stability is the Fed's goal and they will tighten financial conditions to get there," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in e-mailed commentary.

"In this short speech Powell has made it clear the Fed is determined to...break the cycle of inflation."

Consumer spending rose 0.1% in July from a month earlier, the Commerce Department said Friday.

In one positive sign for inflation trends and central-bank policy, the personal consumption expenditure gauge of prices rose 6.3% in July, significantly down from a four-decade high of 6.8% in June.

08-26-22 1702ET