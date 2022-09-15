Consumer Cos Down After Retail Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, after a relatively strong retail sales report.

Retail sales, a measure of spending at stores, online and in restaurants, rose 0.3% in August from the prior month, the Commerce Department said. A robust jobs market has spurred spending even as inflation and rising interest rates dent consumer confidence.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to a seasonally adjusted 213,000 last week from a revised 218,000 the previous week, the Labor Department said.

Kanye West formally notified Gap that he was terminating his partnership with the apparel chain.

