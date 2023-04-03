Retailers and other consumer companies fell after oil prices shot up, generating concerns about another round of inflation.

The spike in oil prices after the surprise OPEC+ production cut could complicate the Federal Reserve's inflation-fighting job, said St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.

The prospect of higher fuel prices weighed on airlines and other travel-related shares.

Fast-food chain McDonald's will temporarily close U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees how they are affected by planned layoffs.

