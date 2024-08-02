Consumer companies fell after surprisingly tepid jobs growth compounded recession fears.

The U.S. added a surprisingly paltry 114,000 workers to payrolls in July, and the unemployment rate jumped two hundred basis points to 4.3%, the strongest indication yet that a recession may be descending on the U.S. economy.

"Obviously 4.3% is not unhealthy: it is," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

"However, unemployment is edging higher, and it even skipped 4.2%. Historically, when the unemployment rate starts ticking higher at every [interval], it's going to continue," said Krosby.

It's possible, Krosby said, that the unemployment-rate increase was a one-off due to the impact of Hurricane Beryl, or otherwise.

The greater concern for investors is that a clear upward trend has emerged on longer-term charts of unemployment. That's unlikely to be a false signal, Krosby said.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-24 1734ET