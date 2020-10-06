Log in
Consumer Cos Down After Trump Calls Off Stimulus Negotiations -- Consumer Roundup

10/06/2020 | 05:09pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell after President Trump called off stimulus negotiations.

Earlier, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned that the economic recovery looked tenuous without further fiscal support. Consumer spending growth has already slowed slightly, partly due to the expiration of previous stimulus programs.

Asia's top clothing retailer, Uniqlo, is betting it can emerge from the coronavirus storm in a better position than Western rivals, in part by focusing on China and continuing to build physical stores selling "fast fashion" clothes made by owner Fast Retailing.

Shares of Watches of Switzerland, a multi-brand seller taken public by buyout firm Apollo in June 2019, rose sharply after it boosted its sales and profit projection. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -0.13% 66700 End-of-day quote.2.62%
WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC 25.94% 420 Delayed Quote.-11.30%
