Consumer companies slid after more data indicated rising mortgage rates were hampering the property market.

Treasury yields, the benchmark for home loans, closed at 16-year highs. Used-home sales fell 0.7% in August from the prior month -- and 15% from a year earlier -- to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.04 million, the lowest level since January, the National Association of Realtors said.

Distiller Diageo unexpectedly replaced its head of North America as the maker of Johnnie Walker and Guinness attempts to reinvigorate growth in the U.S. market.

Darden Restaurants, parent company of Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse and other casual-dining chains, posted better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter earnings, helped by the addition of 77 restaurants from Ruth's Chris Steak House, acquired in June.

