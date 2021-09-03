Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consumer Cos Down After Weak August Data -- Consumer Roundup

09/03/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies ticked down after weak August jobs data.

The U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said, falling far short of economists' estimates for 720,000 new jobs. "The catalyst for the slowdown appears to be the recent surge in the Covid cases as high-touch sectors such as leisure and hospitality (0) and retail trade (-29,000) experienced a meaningful slowdown in employment activity confirming other ... data that have been showing signs of weakness in recent weeks," said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

Cyclical sectors such as consumer discretionary lost ground, but equity traders found a silver lining in the calculation that the weak data could stay the Federal Reserve's hand temporarily on tapering plans. A stronger report may have driven up mortgage and consumer borrowing rates, weighing on the outlook for consumer companies.

Tyson Foods said it secured labor unions' support for its Covid-19 vaccine mandate, with the company agreeing to a new paid sick leave policy for plant workers.

Kraft Heinz will pay $62 million to resolve a regulatory investigation that accused the food giant of manipulating expenses during a period when it embarked on an aggressive cost-cutting campaign. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-03-21 1731ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pUtilities Down, But Up Significantly On Week, Amid Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:51pCommunications Services Flat On Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:47pTech Up On Rotation Back To Growth Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:46pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.62% to 86.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pEuro Gains 0.70% to $1.1879 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pSterling Gains 0.70% to $1.3858 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pDollar Lost 0.14% to 109.70 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pFinancials Down Amid Economic Growth Concerns -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:32pLyft, Uber to pay legal fees for drivers sued under Texas abortion ban
RE
05:32pConsumer Cos Down After Weak August Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: U.S. funding tapped for Pacific undersea cable after China r..
2WH Smith : European stocks mark worst fall in 2 weeks on U.S. job jitte..
3Oil slips as weak U.S. jobs report gives 'reality check'
4U.S. has no plans to release billions in Afghan assets, Treasury says
5U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe

HOT NEWS