Consumer Cos Down After Weak August Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies ticked down after weak August jobs data.

The U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said, falling far short of economists' estimates for 720,000 new jobs. "The catalyst for the slowdown appears to be the recent surge in the Covid cases as high-touch sectors such as leisure and hospitality (0) and retail trade (-29,000) experienced a meaningful slowdown in employment activity confirming other ... data that have been showing signs of weakness in recent weeks," said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

Cyclical sectors such as consumer discretionary lost ground, but equity traders found a silver lining in the calculation that the weak data could stay the Federal Reserve's hand temporarily on tapering plans. A stronger report may have driven up mortgage and consumer borrowing rates, weighing on the outlook for consumer companies.

Tyson Foods said it secured labor unions' support for its Covid-19 vaccine mandate, with the company agreeing to a new paid sick leave policy for plant workers.

Kraft Heinz will pay $62 million to resolve a regulatory investigation that accused the food giant of manipulating expenses during a period when it embarked on an aggressive cost-cutting campaign.

