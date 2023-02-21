Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
News 

Consumer Cos Down After Weak Earnings, Housing Market Data -- Consumer Roundup

02/21/2023 | 05:27pm EST
Retailers and other consumer companies fell after weak earnings and housing-market data showed the impact of rate increases.

Shares of Home Depot plunged after the home-improvement chain warned that it expected a decrease in annual profit as a pandemic-era craze for do-it-yourself projects lost steam. Home Depot's slowdown also reflected a broad weakening of the housing market, caused by higher mortgage rates.

Used-home sales fell 0.7% in January from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4 million, the slowest since October 2010 and the 12th-straight monthly retreat, the National Association of Realtors said. A rebound looked unlikely as fixed 30-year mortgage rates appear set to breach 7% for the first time since 2007.

Shares of Walmart initially dipped but rebounded later as investors focused on positive developments in its earnings report, including increased share in the key grocery category. Walmart and Home Depot executives said customers were shifting spending patterns away from hardware to services and staples.

Shares of consumer staples maker General Mills rallied after it boosted its earnings projection for the year, a sign that it was successfully passing on higher prices to customers. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 1726ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MILLS, INC. 4.42% 80.16 Delayed Quote.-8.44%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. -7.06% 295.5 Delayed Quote.0.66%
WALMART INC. 0.61% 147.33 Delayed Quote.3.28%
