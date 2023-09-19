Consumer companies fell as mortgage rates looked set to continue rising, and to continue weighing on property-market activity.

Construction of new U.S. homes fell 11.3% in August, as the ongoing surge in mortgage rates abbreviated activity.

AutoZone shares slipped as the auto-parts retailer's professional services unit performed shy of Wall Street expectations. Shares of scooter-rental company Bird Global rose sharply after it agreed to buy the owner of rival brand Spin scooters for $19 million.

In a good sign for luxury-goods demand, Swiss watch exports rose by 4% in August, according to estimates from retail-focused brokerage Telsey Advisory Group.

