Consumer companies fell after weak housing data.

Pending home sales were flat in November compared with the previous month, according to the monthly index released by the National Association of Realtors. Investors are anticipating the housing market will heat up again as mortgage rates are set to close the year at multimonth lows. Even as mortgages become cheaper, however, some urban areas are struggling with housing affordability, which could keep a lid on property-market activity.

Penn National shares rallied after hedge fund HG Vora Capital Management, which has an 18.5% stake in the casino chain, reportedly entered talks about placing directors on the company's board.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-23 1753ET