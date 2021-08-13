Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consumer Cos Down After Weak Sentiment Survey -- Consumer Roundup

08/13/2021 | 05:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell after a weak reading of consumer sentiment.

Consumer sentiment in the U.S. declined in early August, with the preliminary estimate of consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan coming in at 70.2 in August, from 81.2 in July, as Americans' prospects for the national economy deteriorated due to the spread of the Delta variant.

Another issue possibly weighing on sentiment is rapidly rising prices for many consumer goods. One indication that prices of goods are set to rise further is the record high profit margin reported for Standard & Poor's 500 companies in the latest quarter.

"Most companies are protecting margins in this inflationary environment by passing on price increases to consumers," said strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group.

Brazilian meat conglomerate JBS said it has proposed to buy the portion of chicken processor Pilgrim's Pride it doesn't already own, during a boom time for the often-cyclical chicken industry.

Shares of Honest fell sharply to their lowest level since the consumer goods firm launched by Hollywood star Jessica Alba delivered disappointing second-quarter results Friday.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-13-21 1706ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pSalvadoran vice president slams market fears over constitutional reform plan
RE
05:52pU.s. jury awards optis wireless $300mln in patent infringement victory against apple inc after second trial, down from previous $506mln verdict - court filing
RE
05:40pLIVESTOCK-CME cattle end mostly lower; hog futures narrowly mixed
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.21% to 87.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.28% to $1.1797 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 0.05% to $1.3866 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pLondon court orders Binance to trace cryptocurrency hackers
RE
05:35pDollar Lost 0.56% to 109.61 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pPfizer expands recall of anti-smoking drug over carcinogen presence
RE
05:24pUtilities Up On Demand For Defensive Sectors -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-How hackers stole and returned $600 million in tokens from Poly Network
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Apple, Baidu, eBay, Tesla, Upstart...
3FTSE 100 : FTSE 100 marks best weekly winning streak since November
4TODAY ON WALL STREET: Breaking record after record
5AIRBNB, INC. : Dow, S&P close at records as Disney offsets drop in sentiment

HOT NEWS