Consumer Cos Down After Weak Sentiment Survey -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell after a weak reading of consumer sentiment.

Consumer sentiment in the U.S. declined in early August, with the preliminary estimate of consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan coming in at 70.2 in August, from 81.2 in July, as Americans' prospects for the national economy deteriorated due to the spread of the Delta variant.

Another issue possibly weighing on sentiment is rapidly rising prices for many consumer goods. One indication that prices of goods are set to rise further is the record high profit margin reported for Standard & Poor's 500 companies in the latest quarter.

"Most companies are protecting margins in this inflationary environment by passing on price increases to consumers," said strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group.

Brazilian meat conglomerate JBS said it has proposed to buy the portion of chicken processor Pilgrim's Pride it doesn't already own, during a boom time for the often-cyclical chicken industry.

Shares of Honest fell sharply to their lowest level since the consumer goods firm launched by Hollywood star Jessica Alba delivered disappointing second-quarter results Friday.

