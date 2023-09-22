Consumer companies slipped after weak data.

The S&P flash U.S. services-sector index slipped to an eight-month low of 50.2 from 50.5 in the prior month.

While weaker activity in the sector bodes ill for the holiday sales growth outlook, it could temper some concerns about inflation and interest rates.

British retailer Next raised its projection after first-half pretax profit rose boosted by online sales, as strong consumer demand continues to defy a challenging economic backdrop.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-23 1701ET