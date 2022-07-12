Log in
Consumer Cos Down Ahead of Inflation Data -- Consumer Roundup

07/12/2022 | 04:57pm EDT
Retailers and other consumer companies fell ahead of inflation data.

PepsiCo reported a 5.2% increase in revenue in the latest quarter from a year earlier, as prices on average rose 12% and the company benefited from strong sales of its snacks and packaged foods. Rising prices of such staples are taking a toll on consumer confidence.

"As demand shifts from 'stay at home' goods to experiences, consumers are being exposed to categories most acutely impacted by supply constraints, namely energy and food," said strategists at money manager Janus Henderson, in a note to clients.

Casual clothing concern Gap replaced chief executive Sonia Syngal after a little more than two years on the job, the latest leader who failed to recapture the chain's momentum.

Starbucks said it's closing 16 U.S. stores after workers reported incidents related to drug use and other disruptions in cafes.

Dollar General said Chief Executive Todd Vasos is retiring and will be replaced by one of his top lieutenants as the discount retailer navigates high inflation and a tight labor market.

Peloton Interactive Inc. will outsource all manufacturing of its stationary bikes and treadmills as the money-losing maker of connected fitness equipment races to overhaul its business model.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-22 1656ET

HOT NEWS