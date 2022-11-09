Consumer Cos Down Ahead of Inflation Data -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies fell sharply ahead of inflation data.

Shares of fast-food chain Wendy's stock rose after the fast-food chain's quarterly earnings beat expectations.

There were mixed signals from the housing market. Builder D.R. Horton rose after a drop in quarterly sales was not as severe as some investors had feared. Online real-estate brokerage Redfin laid off 13% of its staff and closed its home-flipping unit, saying the operation was both too expensive and too risky to continue.

