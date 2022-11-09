Advanced search
Consumer Cos Down Ahead of Inflation Data -- Consumer Roundup

11/09/2022 | 05:41pm EST
Retailers and other consumer companies fell sharply ahead of inflation data.

Shares of fast-food chain Wendy's stock rose after the fast-food chain's quarterly earnings beat expectations.

There were mixed signals from the housing market. Builder D.R. Horton rose after a drop in quarterly sales was not as severe as some investors had feared. Online real-estate brokerage Redfin laid off 13% of its staff and closed its home-flipping unit, saying the operation was both too expensive and too risky to continue. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1740ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
REDFIN CORPORATION -12.10% 3.27 Delayed Quote.-90.31%
THE WENDY'S COMPANY 3.04% 21.03 Delayed Quote.-14.42%
