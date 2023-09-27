Consumer companies ticked down ahead of key data due Friday.
Hotel chain Marriott International backed its prior 2023 earnings outlook.
Las Vegas Strip workers voted to authorize a possible strike as union contract negotiations continue with casino companies, including MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment.
The personal consumption expenditure index has fallen consistently in recent months, and could see a further drop on Friday, economists said.
Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-27-23 1752ET