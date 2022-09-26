Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consumer Cos Down Amid Bargain Hunting -- Consumer Roundup

09/26/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retailers and other consumer companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders sought out bargains following a prolonged rout.

Shares of casino companies with operations in Macau rose after the city's government said it would ease restrictions for visitors from mainland China. Shares of Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts surged.

About 64,000 home-purchase contracts fell through in August, roughly 15.2% of the total, up from 12.1% a year earlier and comparable with July's revised rate of 15.5%.

With the 30-year mortgage rate set to top 7%, home sales could fall further than previously estimated before a rebound in the second half of 2023, said analysts at brokerage Wedbush. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1715ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. 11.81% 39.66 Delayed Quote.-5.77%
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED 11.99% 66.8 Delayed Quote.-29.86%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pInter-american development bank says governing board voted to re…
RE
05:37pBiogen agrees to $900 million drug kickback settlement, U.S. Justice Dept says
RE
05:35pDogecoin Lost 0.86% to $0.061 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEthereum Gained 2.48% to $1325.05 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pBitcoin Gained 1.31% to $19134.97 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.97% to 105.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Lost 0.84% to $0.9609 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Lost 1.49% to $1.0688 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.98% to 144.74 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pUtilities Down as Treasury Yields Hit Multiyear Highs -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Pound plunge the latest ill omen as market stress rises
2Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with..
3China's yuan hits 28-month low despite fresh policy step, nears daily d..
4Twitter to interview Elon Musk, known for combative testimony
5Unilever's soap opera: M&A, Nelson Peltz, CEO to retire

HOT NEWS