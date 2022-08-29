Consumer Cos Down Amid Fears About Rising Oil, Rates -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies fell as a revival in oil prices stirred fears of another round of inflation.

If inflationary pressures persist, there's a growing chance that the Federal Reserve will induce a recession with its attempts to contain them. "The Fed wants to reduce inflation and will risk a recession to restore price stability," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, who have dubbed the Fed's current strategy as "higher for longer," a nod to prepandemic rate policy known as "lower for longer."

A strong August employment report could nudge the central bank into raising rates by a bumper 75 basis points in September, the Bank of America analysts said.

Oil futures topped $97 a barrel for the first time since July.

U.S. Global JETS exchange-traded fund, a basket of carriers, slipped as the combination of rising fuel prices and continued disruptions in global air travel weighed.

