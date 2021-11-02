Log in
Consumer Cos Down Amid Fed Trepidation -- Consumer Roundup

11/02/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell amid trepidation ahead of the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision.

Shares of parfumier Estee Lauder rose sharply as traders bet on strong holiday demand for luxury goods.

Avis Budget Group's stock surged after the rental car chain posted a rebound in quarterly earnings and said it was progressing with plans to launch a fleet of electric cars. Shares of rival Hertz Global also rose, even as Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk cast doubt on a deal on Hertz's planned electric-vehicle fleet.

Nike has filed trademark applications last week that indicate it wants to sell digital versions of its sneakers, clothing and other goods stamped with its swoosh logo in virtual worlds, such as videogames or other online platforms. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-21 1734ET

