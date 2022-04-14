Consumer Cos Down Amid Inflation, Mortgage Rate Concerns -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell as inflation concerns lingered.

Retail and restaurant spending rose by 0.5% in March compared with the previous month, the Commerce Department said, down from the revised monthly increase of 0.8% in February. Excluding gasoline sales, which spiked 8.9%, retail sales fell by 0.3% in March.

The average 30-year mortgage rate hit 5% for the first time in more than a decade, extending a sharp rise that could cool down a red-hot housing market.

Shares of exercise-equipment maker Peloton Interactive extended a recent decline after the company said it will cut prices of its stationary bikes and treadmills and raise monthly subscriptions for online workout classes.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, rose to 185,000 during the week that ended on April 9, compared with a revised 167,000 the week prior, the Labor Department said. New claims had fallen to the lowest point since 1968 in early April.

