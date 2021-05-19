Log in
Consumer Cos Down Amid Mixed Sales Reports -- Consumer Roundup

05/19/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell amid mixed sales reports.

Shares of Target rallied after the discounter posted a blockbuster 23% growth rate in same-store sales, or sales in stores and online channels opened for at least a year, suggesting that spending of stimulus checks more than compensated for a slowdown in pandemic-related stockpiling.

Lowe's shares ticked down after the home-improvement retailer posted sales growth short of some investors' expectations. TJX, owner of deep discounter T.J. Maxx, gave back recent gains despite robust.

The SPDR S&P Homebuilder exchange-traded fund gave back some of its recent gains after Treasury yields advanced in the wake of the Federal Reserve's statement, potentially foreshadowing more increases in mortgage rates. One mortgage lending officer said there has been a substantial slowdown in calls to her firm about refinancing in recent weeks.

"We're right now in a buyer's market, and refinancing has been put on the back-burner," said Angilene Markus, a senior loan originator at AmeriSave Mortgage. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-19-21 1745ET

HOT NEWS