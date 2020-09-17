Consumer Cos Down Amid Signs Of Slowing Jobs Recovery -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell after another sign that the jobs recovery is slowing.

Weekly initial claims for jobless benefits fell by 33,000 to a seasonally adjusted 860,000 in the week ended Sept. 12, the Labor Department said Thursday. The number of people collecting unemployment benefits through regular state programs, which cover most workers, decreased by 916,000 to about 12.6 million for the week ended Sept. 5.

Luxury giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton asked the top negotiator in France's tax talks with the U.S. for help in backing out of its $16.2 billion agreement to take over Tiffany, and was turned down, a revelation that throws doubt on LVMH's pretext for exiting the merger, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Ascena Retail Group, the parent company of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant, plans to sell its plus-size chain Catherines out of bankruptcy to a new bidder for $40.8 million, more than double what it was initially offered, as reported earlier.

Top executives at major airlines including American Airlines Group, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines Holdings, met with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as the companies and their employees make a final push for more job-saving government aid. Shares of Southwest Airlines fell after it temporarily grounded 115 planes, citing discrepancies in data on the jets' weights.

