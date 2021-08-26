Consumer Cos Down Amid Signs That Fed Taper Is Nigh - Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell amid signs that the Federal Reserve is preparing to taper bond purchases in the coming months.

Three Fed officials gave separate television interviews saying the time to taper bond purchases was close at hand.

"From an economic perspective," the effects of the Delta variant are "to-be seen, but certainly economic data continues to point to a pretty strong recovery," said Oliver Pursche, vice president of financial advisory Wealthspire.

"August retail sales and August consumer sentiment, I think, are going to be very important after a slightly disappointing July number."

Unemployment claims edged up to 353,000 last week from a revised 349,000 a week earlier, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Shares of deep discounter Dollar Tree fell sharply after it posted quarterly earnings growth shy of the mean analyst estimate.

British Airways said it's considering creating a new short-haul unit at London's Gatwick Airport as it and other big carriers look for ways to offset pandemic-induced declines in long-haul traffic.

Abercrombie & Fitch plans to keep its inventory levels lean for the foreseeable future to avoid relying on markdowns to sell apparel, Chief Financial Officer Scott Lipesky said, extending a strategy that has worked for Abercrombie and other retailers during the pandemic era.

